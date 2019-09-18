Transcript for Showdown with Iran

Now to the other big story this morning the growing fallout. After the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry secretary of state Mike Pompeo was traveling to the region today amid rising tensions with the Iran. Meanwhile president trump is fighting back against claims that his policy on Iran has been weak ABC's Elizabeth her has more Elizabeth good morning. Not at a morning to you yes president trumpet on the defense this morning. Responding to his latest critic one of his closest ally saying the US needs to take decisive action against Iran. This morning a team of investigators from the US military in Saudi Arabia. Recovering and examining what one US official says is compelling forensic evidence. That evidence according to the official co led to from the debris of nearly a dozen cruise missiles and some twenty drones that targeted and hit the Saudi. All you'll facilities. They'll take things like flight control services and match them to known Ronnie and pictures of that cruise missiles they build. A senior administration official telling ABC news there is enough information children the weapons were fired from Iran. And now secretary of state Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with the Saudi prince leader today to coordinate a response to this attack. Iran has been accused of more attacks than ever since president trump opponent of the nuclear deal last year including shooting down an American drone in June. At the time trump considered military action in retaliation but backed off. It's a move the president is now that they ending on Twitter. After one of his close ally three. Senator Lindsey Graham tweeting the measured response was clearly seen by the U Runyon regime as a sign of weakness. To which president trump responded. No Lindsey it with a sign of strength that some people just don't understand. And after those initial concerns about gas prices here the US possibly jumping as much as 25 cents a gallon and the coming days. But that fear could be short lived after Saudi officials announced that 50% of its oil processing plant in packed an by the weekend attack. Has already been restored.

