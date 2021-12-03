Transcript for Singer calls Grammys 'corrupt'

A mostly all star lineup is set to perform on Sunday night's Grammy Awards we say mostly because an artist with one of the year's best selling albums. We'll be taking part now or in the future he says he is Donna with the grammys or ever interviewed he has as details. This morning the weekend taking a stand scene you'll not submit any more music to the recording academy for consideration. And we'll boycott all future Grammy Awards calling them for rough. Despite his record smashing here with his son's life he liked spending 64 weeks. Top ten in the hot 100 chart. And the singer headlining the Super Bowl halftime show he failed to receive any nominations. And now he tells. The New York Times because of the secret committees Alan no longer allow my label to submit my music to the grammys something's wrong with that process. If an artist like the weekend can't even get nominated. It's something needs to be fixed those secret committees made up of academy members helped decide the nominations. They came under scrutiny last year what ousted academy CEO Deborah Dugan the organization's first female chief. Says she was pushed out for exposing not a nation rating as well as a toxic quote boys club as sidelined women and minorities that system should be. It's packed and that there are there are incidents have conflicted and stressed that would. It taints the result. Though the weekend has won three grammys in the past critics say this boycott will make way. Should be extremely conservative boycotting them is telling them to wake up to me anyway something that's been remarkable about the Grammy Awards over the last ten years is the number of many major artists they've managed to alienate beyonce. Jay-Z. Arianna grind it all kinds of artists. Some critics say the grammys has become more inclusive. Sunday's show will include nominees and performers from Korean pot that BT asked to dual leap up. But the academy interim CEO says they will further examine how to improve the nomination process. Mona Trevor. Andrea thank you don't who voted the people's choice award I'm also cutting grammys for the record are yet violence. Gone.

