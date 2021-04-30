Singing superstar

More
Meet the third grader from Kentucky wowing the student body with his vocals. ABC News' Will Ganss has the story.
2:18 | 04/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Singing superstar

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:18","description":"Meet the third grader from Kentucky wowing the student body with his vocals. ABC News' Will Ganss has the story.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"77415419","title":"Singing superstar","url":"/WNN/video/singing-superstar-77415419"}