Transcript for Sky's the limit

Hayley are still works long hours at saint Jude Children's Hospital a physician's assistant spending her days with kids battling leukemia and lymphoma. But it's where she says she's meant to be all it ever wanted to get his work at age. I really had the greatest out of all of time we're integrated kids in the world and they inspired me -- only nineteen years ago Haley was one of those great kids herself. At age ten the devastating diagnosis from her doctor. She says this is now looking. Radiologists Alan RH. Can't editor and analyst at fat. Obviously if that's. But there it seems you ten year old Hayley found a home. When a Mac and at Johnny says every cannot pregnant Burkina. And really make this act kind of and dances we talked about they act as it all leaves smash mouth all star that was my. A fitting song indeed. Nearly two decades later after beating cancer and returning to saint Jude to spread her signature positive eighty. This all started making a trip. Tennis stars. Haley asked to join the very first all civilian mission to the cosmos the SpaceX. Asked if I wanted to go home and in medium can't say adds. And it will meet maybe should think about it how you're feeling each and only get your credit to comment on the. TV will become the youngest American ever to go to space. Wendy inspiration for embarks on its multi day low earth orbit this fall she says she plans on bringing something with her to honor her father. Who lost his battle with cancer two years ago as well as all of those who have bravely fought the disease. Heavy scenes and they eat half and in LA prepared the city. Because it it made me out. Tough indeed. I cancer survivor and driver a soon to be astronaut which begs the question what scares you spiders snakes is there anything. But all are lake I don't art and because I'm like T scared at teens need to be. Regarded but you gotta stay. Comforts and. Gailey says her mission to space we'll show her patients that no matter how difficult things might be for them now this guy really is the living. This year nice to use the rest of mass declined zest for life every day that we have. You know I think comes from hope. BK is going to reentry meaning in having that hope actually meet me love my life that's what gives me Jimmy eat eat eat. Change is absolutely eat just moneymaking thing here and here he parent. A lesson that's truly universal. I'm just a regular person going to face he cannot ever had touted teaser that Everett and overcome some heat. I love her so much one of the things Haley is most looking forward to you she says he can't wait to video calls some of her patients. Back at saint Jude when she's in space jaunt to show them exactly how bright their future can be you guys. Last I looked up casually she talks about stays like. Katie let it go to space. Can I book dealt because I can get sky high. Exact it's the weight like we might plan a beach getaway or something Jesus like. Until it and the green departed that's signed the most remarkable part about her her story and how much her family is over comment. How much they were able to defy expectations well exactly inspiration and it's so named inspirations. And thanks thanks guys.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.