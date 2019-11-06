Transcript for Sleeping with TV on may cause weight gain: Study

As life on the red planet. Palin. I can't sleep. All I can see it sets are Red Sox and shape I check for most of us the artificial light in our rooms formed the systematic as Kramer's in this classic Steinfeld episode. But a new study from the National Institutes of Health shows that light from a TV your lamp can cause more than enough damage of its own a startling new studies suggesting those sources of light can mix up metabolism leading to weight gain and even obesity researchers analyzing health and lifestyle data from 44000. US women for over five years those who sleep in a room with the TV or a light left on were more likely to gain at least eleven pounds compared to those who keep the room totally dark they were also about 30% more likely to become obese. Scientists believe the artificial light disrupts biological processes expert Katie and read them. And can Alter hormones leading to the weight gain they also say that although this specific research only focused on women. They expect the same results in men. Well. Well. Or thanks sorry yes the this study it's preliminary but hey it's enough to make me want to turn out the lights. I'll stay up to watch world news now but that's date tomorrow tomorrow all life's big little eyes. Native Reese Witherspoon is really great map. I was watching it last night. I think you got to keep yeah I heard Obama yeah well of course yet it GAAP us daily free against crime yet. Our viewer through its all of my area glued it's.

