Transcript for Smart speaker security alert

To a new security warning for millions of people using voice control systems like Google home in Amazon's Alexa researchers say they've found a way to take control of the devices and all meet at the laser pointer. This morning new security concerns surrounding Smart speakers are done tonight. Okay the voice controlled home assistants have exploded in popularity with an estimated 200 million expected to be in homes by the end of this year. Researchers at the University of Michigan have discovered devices like Google home. Emma sounds Alexa and Apple's Siri can be hacked with a laser point we can basically hijacked the flats pick and basic. He. Get full control over the smut speaker and the system that's connected. Scientists say they were able to mimic sound waves allowing light to impersonate a person talking when they pointed the lighted a Smart speakers microphone. They were able to control devices that were linked to that Smart speaker reconstructed the shopping cart. The week when told they a garage doors. We unlocked and start of something vehicles. The neo shows them duping speakers effectively making the laser point your save voice commands like. Okay Google opened the garage door OK opening scientists say they were able to control devices that were more than 300 feet away. In total the researchers tested seventeen devices they see the laser based commands worked on all of that but it varying distances. Google and Amazon did not deny the flaw they think they're reviewing it were searched one expert recommends making sure your device is not near a window. They see checked the settings to limit what your device can do.

