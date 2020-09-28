Transcript for Social distancing Halloween robot

It's gonna take some serious science to save Halloween this year he's on the drawings you look at home. Our current mark not those droids this one Halloween robots and it glides basic critics. It's guided any idea that were on or Halloween at Luke keys house has always been a big deal. Last year she we have probably about a 100 come in through. Grotto where the courts are not the hunted garage has been a neighborhoods Dave for years. But Swanee Swanee had other plans OK what do we as we don't want to cancel all Luke turning to a lifelong love of robotics to help. I started where our regular mines or. Their work our way a rumba. After a few test runs with a candy can and OK look predict vote a little dangerous Luke came up with another scary good idea I looked over at RD and I like oh yeah. I could drive them around Everett is actually ratified a war of actually Adam do I like Nellie ended in. Handled a neighbor. Short for robotic tests RD RT testing out a robotic candy delivery game had. At a Halloween in a highly apprehensive. About it hit a stomach it's like. Luke hoping to inspire a love of learning the way these guys did for him you'll be malfunctioning lieutenant that you missed its. Piling. EB to grand Marshal of the north off the how little her a social and hollow incorrect. Sort of the kids and Luke's neighborhood has already asked him to help make a robot out of his RC car. And for the kids that are more focused on the ship arrives this Halloween loot that he's already bought three big bags and to console boxes. Full size candy bars and three bags of Halloween toys which means. Going to be a busy night for party next month I think long can you chaperone trick or treating adventures as well. And against that RD pick people's ideas deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. Market.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.