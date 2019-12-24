Transcript for Soggy holiday weather

We began with the extreme weather and certain parts of the country and the final hours before Christmas. A day after one major airport was forced to close to two flooding had gains likely to be the lightest tablet date. Of the Christmas season but that doesn't mean there won't be challenges with storms this morning in the southeast and southwest a live picture here. As snow continues to fall and the mountains of Southern California you can see there the ski slopes very snowy the forecast. In just a moment but we begin with ABC's. Serena marketer millions of travelers make their way home for the holidays for many a wet Christmas. Downtown it's been a mess down their street closure isn't still raining. In Charleston, South Carolina flash flooding plus high tide men swamping streets across the low country. And into Atlanta. Flash flood watches continue for much of the region through this morning. Well in Florida that same system dumping more than a foot of rain on some parts. Can I don't make it flooding parking grudges and airports forcing shut down its. These Fort Lauderdale travelers telling ABC's Victor OK and don't follow it has been waiting. Over an hour. Further north to near Williamsburg Virginia Sunday. Foggy icy conditions but did this nearly seventy car pileup on interstate 64. Shutting down the highway for hours and dozens taking to area hospitals. Out west heavy rains leading to this mud slide in Seattle. An LA the winter storms slamming the area dropping buckets of rain and causing travel delays. This kind of and they America's I was like kind of nervous maybe as late in the miss my play. But I like they might like isolated. And destruction and strong winds and heavy rains have toppling this massive tree. Taking this home. We have one victim trapped. Under a large period. Rescue crews managing to say the person trapped underneath that system moving into Arizona today. Three a Marshall ABC news Washington.

