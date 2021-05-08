Transcript for Solving crime, one delivery at a time!

We've seen Amazon delivery men playing cops Cox. We've seen them busting a move and now solving crimes. You never know who's going to. Have to act of kindness in them and us be looking out for somebody else. Should you know and messages higher power. Prayer and power and there are still some good people here. Mark Bartlett walked out of its Bay Area home this week to find his brand new truck and trailer. Were gone without them he can't run his brand new junk removal business called Plano police department. And called a couple friends to help me put it out on social media he and his friends also sharing the information on FaceBook and let's be honest. That truck and trailer are not subtle put still it would take someone special to track down the stolen stuff. Then mark got an Amazon delivery from Henry Martinez junior showed him photo of my truck and trailer and pass and keep a lookout for it. And I give my business card just a few hours later mark getting a phone call from Henry would spotted the truck and trailer just a quarter mile away. And ecstatic I made it through the location. Couple seconds. This morning mark saying he considers Henry an Angel. The beef did make off with the trucks catalytic converter but mark says. At least he got the truck and trailer back he only started his hauling business a few months ago saved every dimes. I can get a dump bed trailer. And make us the shipment career out of this and that's the goal I wouldn't have been able to afford. To violence again. And so grateful to god. Henry Martinez junior from Amazon. Henry Martinez you hear from Amazon mark says he's already reach out to Henry supervisor at Amazon. To let them know what an incredible employee day hat there you guys delivering justice. Hello. Honestly that was probably the smartest idea because who does get around more than Amazon driver driving lose your dogged when it slams a.

