Transcript for Sounds from early voting

You got ready. In Ohio election boards borrowing tricks from Cedar Point amusement parks. To keep voters in line from Uncle Sam to sing alongs. Not keeping Warren county citizens entertained how predict hand. The big part is I'm how long the lines are. They're not really as long as they look because we're in a distant sixth in a part. On the ground in Arizona Democrats are hopeful that state will turn blue. For the first time since 1996. Arizona where independents make up a third of eligible voters Asus Martinez voted early splitting his ticket by voting art democratic senate candidate mark Kelly. But also voting for president trump. At a doing talks. Period in is best care of anything at trump does not lie through a Muslim he's this. That's what I say domestically we molecular matter I'm staying there. On the flip side Audrey and across goes saying president comes rhetoric pushed her to the polls bode for the first time ever. I'm not a big fan of trump because I don't I don't relieve me she. The language that uses his response to the pandemic a key issue for RG on I don't agree with him at all I don't agree with. No mascot angry with the funny comments. About bleak scene in Clarkson yet in Iowa Christian club appreciates the president's stance on law enforcement. Acting wasn't wearing military support your life science blog you know McDonald's yeah. They cannot account. Strong opinions from voters on both sides of the aisle heading into election date this morning but hate the most important thing is that you voted all right Uncle Sam if your have. There Blackberry and. An estimated 85% of voters in Arizona already cast their ballots prior to today and that state has been counting those ballots. For two weeks they plan to release a big chunk of results one hour after polls close there. Which is just at 9 PM eastern you guys not so far from right now. Well against thank you one thing we can't say as mean as long as we look at early voting is that Americans want their voices heard F.

