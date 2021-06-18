24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

Southern border migrant crisis

President Joe Biden is facing criticism from Republicans and Democrats for the way officials are treating migrants in Texas. ABC News&rsquo; Mona Kosar Abdi reports.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live