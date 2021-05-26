Transcript for Special grand jury convened in Trump probe

This morning former president Donald Trump lashing out after prosecutors in New York convened a special grand jury to decide whether to bring criminal charges against him. Overnight trump releasing a statement saying this is a continuation of the greatest switch on in American history it began the day I came down the escalator in trump tower and it's never stopped this is purely political and an affront to the almost 75 million voters who supported me in the presidential election and it's being driven by highly partisan. Democrat prosecutors the development possibly a signal at the Manhattan. Patton DA is seeking charges after a two year investigation. The grand jury will consider evidence in a criminal investigation into Trump's business dealings and could lead to indictments for the former president his family or his company. ABC news has learned that already prosecutors have contacted witnesses to appear before the special grand jury which will reportedly meet for three days a week. Up to for up to six months. Prosecutors investigating a variety of matters including whether trump over valued his properties to obtain bank loads and deflated the value of those same properties to pay lower taxes. And the district attorney's office also reportedly looking into hush money payments made to women who said they had sex with trump. In February prosecutors secured eight years of Trump's tax returns after a lengthy court battle trump has always maintained that he is run a clean company.

