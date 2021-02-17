Transcript for Speed bumps in race to vaccinate

This morning some short term speed on in the race to Faxon made America the der neck now reporting a production delay with the contractor. The company insists it will be resolved quickly. But it bigger concern may be with Johnson & Johnson whose vaccine has not yet been approved. The company is now reduced -- its initial vaccine supply estimates posting doctor Anthony found chi to push back his timeline. On when vaccines will be available to all Americans. It may take till June July and August to finally get everyone vaccinated. But the Biden administration says more shots are on the way it's reporting a 57%. Increase in shipments sent to states in the last month. And it's doubling the number of doses sent to pharmacies and now Tina is preparing to open five more mass vaccination sites next week. In new York and can access. I see only pros if we need to Max and me. Millions of people in a short amount anti and we need all hands on Jack severe weather across the country has also hampered vaccine shipments and distribution these ninety year old woman from Seattle walked seeks miles through the snow to get her shot. Man I was told I had to send them. Wait fifteen minutes to make sure there was no reaction myself I'm delighted to fill. Meanwhile were getting a new account at the long term damage coded nineteen can cries even on a professional athletes. Constance Celtics star Jason Tatum says he's still feeling the effects more than six weeks after testing positive plan we. Sprint's name brand names Bruins agreed but it. You know you for T. A lot quicker to Nome. Her he drops are across the country many hospitals are still struggling to end on a 95 Max. You used to link the sword it's not. Applies. But it communication and richest corporate.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.