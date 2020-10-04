Transcript for Spring clean in quarantine

If you're like me that quarantine clutter is adding up. There are tricks. Yeah luckily Gretchen Rubin says now is the perfect time to get your space spic and span. Quarantine is a great time to get a better grip on our clutter for two reasons. One we might come a little bit more extra time right now so we can take twenty minutes a day or an hour a day to start tackling dues problem areas second all. We really might need that space these days and everybody safe at home there might be a lot more people under one roof were usually there. The New York Times best selling author of out or order inner called offering her tips to those of us who could use a crash course in clutter all right lots. Ready. They strictly currency hit number one. The one minute rule and this is the rule that anything that you can do in less than a minute you do without delay. If you can hang up your code if you can put your coffee mug in the dishwasher instead of just putting on the counter. Go ahead and do it and that gets rid of that sort of scum of clutter that's on the surface of everyday life. With that in mind I put a minute on the clock and hit the ground running dog toys coffee cups random books all tucked away. Next tip for those bigger tasks power hour which is when you keep a list of all the nagging cast that sort of mount up if he said that once a week is spent just one hour doing them it's amazing how quickly start moving fearless for me that list includes if you paint touch ups and a pantry overhaul. We'll let you take your Christmas lights at your Easter decorations. A little bit Barbara. An hour later I'm feeling pretty good about this spring cleaning sash a final bit of advice from Gretchen don't stress yourself out thinking I've got to get organized. Don't get organized you're gonna get rid of everything you don't need to use don't look easy you get rid of the things you don't need to use a lot you may not have anything left irony you need to organize. If you go through all your paperwork and realized that while I don't really need to hang on any of this paperwork in distress at all well then you don't need a new kind of filing system to keep track of at all. During stuff out or setting it aside to be donated that's doable he visits to does sex. On grass so is the clutter goes away Gretchen says something else might show up and surprise yet a sense of inner peace. At a time when things still very out of control when there are so many things that we can't control. It's very comforting and reassuring to assert our control over the things that are within our grasp. And decreed the surroundings that really comfort and energized us. Zardari IB sports are pain in his pantry is re organize. He's right our loss and pain that's how it's pretty clean any quarantine. All right so one final tip for you guys when you are getting organize Gretchen says don't label anything miscellaneous. You'll never look.

