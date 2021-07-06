Transcript for Spring scorcher

This morning millions of Americans are sweltering in temperatures that are turning downright dangerous is. Hotter than a couple of hours it's ridiculous. It's absolutely ridiculous one week after record breaking cold and rain on Memorial Day. The first heat wave of the year is expected. From Washington DC to Boston. Records were already shattered this weekend in Newark, New Jersey Syracuse new York and at Dulles airport in Virginia at the beaches outside Boston officials are warning swimmers beating the heat. After a half dozen people drowned there in the past two weeks on Sunday and nineteen year old died after being pulled from the water in Quincy. Pot of it is because people go in sometimes they don't know how to swim and eat the wind has a ticket so shallow area to retrieve a ball to retrieve something. Also at this time media the weather is really want as you can tell today but the water is very very cold it's not just the East Coast a heat advisory has been extended for the Twin Cities. And the fire danger remains high today from. Org into Arizona. Because of hot and dry conditions for a. A wildfire sixty miles east of Phoenix is one of two misty right now. Burning the combined 60000 acres and in California the drought emergency is only getting worse. The State's 15100 reservoirs are 50% lower than they should be at this time of the year ABC's serene shot is at Folsom lake this. Normal high end this lake was full. How far underlie would we be right now so right now we be about seventy feet underwater. But they're closer look at your Monday forecast coming up in just a few minutes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.