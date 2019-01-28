Transcript for It's the beginning of a full work week since the government reopened

It's the beginning of all full work week for 800000. Federal employees the first of the year. Those employees furloughed or forced to work without pay for 35 days but another shut down. May be looming and president trumps that's the odds are less than 5050 that you'll get. A deal ABC's Brian Nokia has more. I guys after 35 days of furloughs and missed paychecks and confusion airports we are right back to where we were in December. Two sides arguing over taxpayer funded border wall with precious little time before another government shutdown. That's not the only option here though the White House is suggested it pick it's no concessions from Democrats eat my declare a national emergency at the border. With an ABC news poll showing most Americans blaming Republicans for the shut down. Don't expect Nancy Pelosi to play ball here ABC's deputy political director Mary Alice park says a national emergency is not a sure thing here that there are legal issues and elected Republicans hate the idea self. What happens next. It's a be very likely. The president does go that route. I'm declaring. A national emergency he's more likely to listen to the very conservative parts of his party and not the more moderate members so yes you have marker rubio. And Lindsey Graham and others saying they are they don't think it's a good idea. But you have others it's very conservative talk show hosts and and radio pun dents. That that SC he doesn't do anything mr. dispute at downfall and that he would have to take sort of those drastic. Big old news the a lot of the senators say if you pulled the trigger on the issue open the door for a democratic president in the future to say. I'm gonna declare a national emergency on climate change and bring on the taxpayer dollars for that's but. Between that option at ands another deadlock the White House. Might not feel like it has a choice here a lot more on the implications of this on start here later this morning listen and apple podcasts or your favorite podcasting app. To name Kenneth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.