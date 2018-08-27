Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Controversial Facebook post complicates Arizona Senate primary

When Arizona governor Don do she says he will not appoint a replacement for McCain until after that funeral. But with the State's Republicans deeply divided and another senate seat already up for grabs. It will not be an easy task ABC's prime milky has more. And as yet John McCain's seat will be determined by Arizona's governor who by law has to pick another Republican. That Republican could surf for up to two years but right now there's a race to fill the State's other senate seat occupied by Jeff flake. And the GOP candidates are big fans if it is or McCain's ABC's mega McNealy is on the ground covering this race. She said this all came to a head this weekend when one campaign said John McCain was trying to mess with their timing. There is this FaceBook post that was posted by one of Kelly works staffers you know kind of questioning the timing of the announcement of Senator McCain stopping his cancer treatment. Saying that it was all suspicious that it came. On the same day that Kelly ward was launching her bust or kind of suggesting that they did it to throw off the word campaign. And not only got that Kelly worked herself responded to that posed kind of agreeing with that and suggesting that there was a narrative out there to hurt her campaign. So all the set up a huge firestorm the FaceBook thread was taken down and war now says she means the media is driving a narrative not the McCain's themselves. But all was unfolding right as the McCain's are seeing the final goodbyes and just days before the polls open. You hear more about John McCain and his legacy on start here later this morning ticket out an apple podcasts we've ever podcasting app. Kenneth Maggie.

