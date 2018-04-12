Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Democrats gear up for 2020

Election Day was just a month ago and that can only mean one thing that joining joining presidential field goals to start then take shape forest ago so soon. Everything Brad Melky has more morning rat. Hey guys I know what you're saying it is too early for twenty to when he but guess what. The democratic primary has basically begun with a you'd like pattern on this weekend senator Kabul Harris was in California saying she'll decide over the holidays if she's running. Former Hud secretary who the in Castro is a long shot. But he says he likely an. And Bernie Sanders was in Vermont's reportedly with his brain trust debating whether to run again at age 77. Fantasy football draft well. I invited some of our ABC colleagues to a finding every drafty pick who you think has the best shot at winning. At this moment. First pick which ABC news political director recline I'm going with senator Pamela Harris and here's why Brett I feel like she's at the sweet spot of a whole lot of different trends that are going on inside a Democratic Party she's a woman. Obviously she's a senator. And I think she came to some promise during the Kavanagh hearings she's an African American and I think most importantly at this moment she's noted the political scene and our friend Jeffrey skelley from 538 said if you asked him a year ago. You said Elizabeth Warren Wright but lately he says her favorable ratings of cause concern among Democrats and democratic donors. You can hear all about how this draft turned out on start here later this morning listen on apple podcasts refitted podcasting app. Maggie Terrelle. 20/20. Rat I cannot when we're talking about this already think you.

