-
Now Playing: Sen. Bernie Sanders says he's 'thinking of running' in 2020
-
Now Playing: Nikki Haley vows to campaign for Trump in 2020
-
Now Playing: John Kerry on whether he'll run in 2020
-
Now Playing: Deadly bus crash kills 9-year-old
-
Now Playing: George H.W. Bush's final farewell
-
Now Playing: Sully's new mission
-
Now Playing: Building a gingerbread house
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Democrats gear up for 2020
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Remembering the 41st President
-
Now Playing: Town threatens to shut down man's Christmas lights
-
Now Playing: Redskins defend acquisition of domestic abuse suspect
-
Now Playing: Trump says pardoning Manafort is not 'off the table'
-
Now Playing: Defending champ wins the Chess World Championships
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: House Democrats vote on new leaders
-
Now Playing: Backlog of asylum seekers at US-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: Trump vows to retaliate against GM
-
Now Playing: Businessman gives $1.1 million to students affected by wildfire
-
Now Playing: GM to close factories in the U.S. and Canada
-
Now Playing: Tensions rise at U.S.-Mexico border
-
Now Playing: A court filing says Manafort lied to the FBI and violated his plea deal