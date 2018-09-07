Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: SCOTUS decision

Well the other story we're following closely here throughout the morning is of course the next Supreme Court nomination pick now just after 9 PM eastern tonight. Will know who president of wants to add to the Supreme Court. Sources tell ABC news a list to replace retiring Justice Kennedy is down to four federal appeals court judges who see their faces there. Now it the made for TV moment as a level of intrigue because it's unclear who the president will pick. Here's ABC's Brett Melky. Hey guys yeah I think about it this is one of the biggest decisions that president trump will ever make. He says he still doesn't know who he's gonna pick. ABC's John C and Tucci is a senior producer with us in Washington he goes back and forth with the west when all the time and I was like John really no one knows. Till the White House has a full plan right now that they had been prepping briefing books and documents. All they have blinders ready to go. Brad they even cut television ads that they have a plan to run in several states to support the nominee now because the present and they don't amid a nominee's going to be. Noble but Brad that's just that they cut four Gifford versions of the end. Brad how come we are told Brad that they are ready to go the minute the president says this is the person. And one person who is back on the short list. Thomas hard and remember last time. He was considered the runner up to neo corsets and don't forget this guy's heart and serves on the third circuit with president Trump's sister who's a federal judge. Sources are telling John she has been lobbying for him over the weekend. You can hear more about this huge pick later this morning on store here check it out and apple podcast your favorite podcasting app. And us Maggie.

