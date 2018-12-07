Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Tariff trouble

Interim administration is also at odds with China over trade and now the Chinese are promising a firm and forceful response to any new US tariffs and that promise follow the administration's announcement of a possible second round of tariffs. Targeting 200 billion dollars of Chinese goods. In the meantime senators are now on the record with their frustration over the president's growing use of tariffs by a vote of 88 to eleven. The senate passed what was a non binding resolution mind you. Meant to give congress more say about when tariffs can be imposed and that bodes stem from lawmakers' concerns that a trade war could hurt American farmers and manufacturers. He had some of simmering feeling the pain as ABC's Brad milk you found out Brett. Hey guys you've seen his back and forth right the US is taxing 34 billion dollars worth of Chinese goods. Well the Chinese turner try to say GAAP. We're gonna tax 34 billion dollars of American goods and each country gets to choose what industries it's gonna target well China has largely targeted this nation's farms we called up Rick Glenn Esther he grows corn and soybeans in upstate New York. And estimates bit less than a week. Are you seeing a difference. I had planned to short sleeve English this march warm now I'm you have to decide what to do because the market changed essentially collapsed directly decide whether to wait or shell of a law. Does that really collapsed we'll kind of numbers are we talking about here. The partial ownership in that range around town dollars a bushel and I just looked now and its trading mark eight surety or something like. After dollar differential if a lot of money. And he says the Chinese goods targeting a soybeans from some or else and then even if these terrorists get rolled back though sales might never return. We hear more about the consequences of these tariffs on store here later this morning ticket at an apple podcasts your favorite podcasting app. And this Lindsay Brad definitely some high stakes there thank you.

