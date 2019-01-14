Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Trump considers declaring a national emergency

Turning out to the longest government shutdown in US history twenty board days and no sign of a breakthrough president tribe is still considering declaring a national emergency to get around congress and fund his promise border wall. If you can't reach a deal Democrat as a silly continues 800000. Federal employees are going without pay and there's a spike. And the number of TSA screeners staying home. ABC's bread milk he has more. I guess I got a question for you pop quiz. In this new poll from ABC news and the Washington Post how many Americans actually said they'd been personally affected by the shut down yes sir. 18%. But is a good way to get the rest of Americans mad at you. Make them wait more at the airport this morning at George Bush Intercontinental airport in Houston passengers will not be able to go through one terminal security lines because there's no one their staffing it in Miami concourse was shut down this weekend. Because TSA screeners it started calling out sick ABC senior transportation correspondent David Curley says this weekend. 7%. Of TSA's workforce did not show up to work so Aston. Does that mean. Two million of us fly every day and they're gonna start feeling this TSA call out if it continues in the shutdown continues here's the problem. They are only so many officers to man these checkpoints. TSA will not lower security protocols so what do you do. It either means longer lines or you consolidate into just a couple of lines therefore they're going to be longer and that's where I think Americans will start to feel this because more and more agents are expected not just to call out sick but potentially quit. Remember guys were about three weeks. Into the shut down the press has suggested this could go on for months. That is the point David says where aircraft inspections start to suffer. And that is were fleiss could be canceled altogether will have a lot more on the effects of this shut down on start here listen fort on apple podcast receiver podcasting app. Genetic NF. Thank you Brad at.

