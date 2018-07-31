-
Now Playing: MLB pitcher facing questions after old racist tweets surface
-
Now Playing: Trump tweets anti-Muslim videos
-
Now Playing: Miss Teen USA Faces Backlash After Old Tweets Showed She Used 'N-Word'
-
Now Playing: Police release body-cam footage of shooting
-
Now Playing: Firefighters make progress battling deadly wildfire
-
Now Playing: Trial for Paul Manafort starts today
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Old tweets are causing headaches for public figures
-
Now Playing: Toys for fun in the sun
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' Recap: The men tell all
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: CBS board to meet on Moonves, report says
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Up close and personal with Hayley Kiyoko
-
Now Playing: Investors call on Zuckerberg to step down as chairman
-
Now Playing: Cohen says president knew about Trump Tower meeting
-
Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: Women bucking fashion for comfort, experts say
-
Now Playing: 'Mission: Impossible--Fallout' and 'Teen Titans Go! To the Movies'
-
Now Playing: Friday Rewind: Trump administration announces billions to help farmers
-
Now Playing: Hundreds of homes threatened by raging fire
-
Now Playing: Trump and the EU agree to hold off on new tariffs
-
Now Playing: Olympian teaches community to swim