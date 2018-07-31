Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Old tweets are causing headaches for public figures

There is. Here's a new movement by some people to scrub their social media accounts after tweets posted years ago have recently gotten people in trouble. ABC's Bratton LK joint session for more good morning bad. Hey guys we have seen plenty of people now scrutinized even fired for tweaks they issued years ago. And these discoveries are now happening in real time Atlanta Braves pitcher Sean Newcombe was having the best outing of his career Sunday. The by the end of the game some Twitter fans unearthed tweets he made as a teenager using homophobic slurs. A solid set foot anyway. It's not a reflection of the person who I am. Now he still on the team but some people are saying act. Almost delete all my old tweets Emily Dreyfuss is one of them she writes for wired asked her why. The more I thought about it the more I realized there was not a good reason for me to heat my pleas around. So I treated it mainly because I do not think my tweets are historical. And accurate representation necessarily of myself. Because the second I treated them their out of context but the immediate reason I deleted my tweets lose because we had seen a rise in people going back. Through people's old tweets and went organizing things he would set and taking them out of context and I decided the risk was too great and Digg just keep my bad jokes alive. Now she says there are always screen shots and archives and people should be held responsible for saying hateful things. But she says if you want to have peace of mind there are services that will delete every tweak more than a few months old Hurst cost fifteen bucks a month. And we got much more on start here later this morning check it out and apple podcast where you favorite podcasting app. And as for Mena. Our writer thanks to read or just don't send out a tweet that there's an ill advised one. Okay now can tweet saying now or Amazon drunken Amazon I think if Martinez does and drunken tweaked.

