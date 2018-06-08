Transcript for 'Start Here' podcast: Wave of gun violence hits Chicago over the weekend

Turning out to a week of gun violence that ripped across Chicago over the weekend forty people were shot. Four killed in just 17. Hour appear yet. He's one paramedic describes it as a war zone for some it was were painful reminder of the historical levels of gun violence from years past here's bread milk. Hey guys he I even first city that has seen so much gun violence what we saw this week and in Chicago. Was an Al Parikh about sixty people were shot over the weekend more than 40 shot on Sunday morning alone. At least nine people there dead. I talked ABC's Ryan Borough who is based in Chicago and he says when you scanned the list of shootings you can actually see the gangs going back and forth. You may see. Four people shot an angle what and it's always the same story line bunch of people standing on a street corner and someone pulls up in a car and opens fire. Now police rarely sold these murders. Ed or shootings for that matter and then as you continue to look down the the media run down you'll see. A very similar shooting happening just a few blocks away and the same number of people and ball. Rice as you can see at the vast majority of shootings taking place in just a few neighborhoods. And that he says is what activists are worried about they say they're out of sight out of mind they were big anti violence demonstrations just last week. Then this week and somehow. Things got even worse you can hear more about the epidemic of violence in Chicago on stark here later this morning check it out and apple podcasts. We are favorite podcasting app. Candace Maggie car and our thanks to Brad.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.