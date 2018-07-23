'Start Here' podcast: White Helmets evacuated from Syria

In a dramatic rescue operation, the Israeli military evacuated hundreds of rescue workers known as White Helmets from Syria, into Israel. ABC News' Brad Mielke reports.
1:38 | 07/23/18

