Transcript for New states of emergency in California due to wildfires

This morning a new state of emergency in Southern California after a wildfire exploded to more than 70000. Acres in just days. And a terrifying glimpse from inside this inferno in Fresno revealing smoke so they can block the midday sun. Ass so thick and now blankets the area like snow the so called creek fire consuming entire neighborhoods. The streets unrecognizable. In the aftermath of the fire completely in Gil angle to everything. Over the weekend hundreds of people surrounded by flames while trying to escape a popular campsite in the Sierra national forest. Families cornered by the fire on storied they would survive. Yeah. There's a fire on all sides and just and oh yeah. Some heading into the water in a last ditch effort to escape. The fire just move so fast so there was only so much we can deal others desperately trying to drive through the fast approaching flames. Bowl. Yeah. The National Guard racing to airlift to more than 200 people out of the danger zone. Ambulances waiting on the ground to rush them to safety. And now the so called el Dorado fire exploding to more than 7000 acres in just hours officials now saying this blaze was caused by fireworks from a gender reveal party comes as the state faces record scorching heat. Los Angeles county Sunday hitting 121. Degrees. Even San Francisco hitting a hundred degrees and forecasters warn high winds in many areas today could make the fire fight even more challenging. It's a blue bay ABC news. They think Yale.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.