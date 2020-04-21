Transcript for New stories of survival

This morning new numbers show more than 76000. People have number Hubbard from the corona virus in the US. Including a young standout athlete from New Jersey Jack Allard is a former all American lacrosse player who was placed in a medically induced coma one month ago. When his mother said he had no preexisting conditions. Eight they were asked Patti everything is all we eat is well. Very seriously not exactly. This morning. Jack is finally home on the road to recovery. It was a long month. But slowly Jack rebound jacket she could see is as athletic as they cock. He is all Lee 26. Years old. It yet we nearly lost him to cove in nineteen. In Maryland the father of a college football star Ellis may Kenney was released from the hospital to a thundering applause after he beat the virus. In New Hampshire another sign of hope. Nurses discharged this patient to the song here comes the sun. After sixteen days in the hospital and needing a better leader to breathe he was finally able to hug his family for the first time. Since the diagnosis. A similar scene in new who lives. Nurses and doctors can make music filling the hallways as one hospital group released. Who will move I was patient. After twelve days on the ventilator and Bennett left the hospital in true new warm and still milk. A listening to him. Saints go marching in. Images that we love the movie we know that hospitals play. Do your journeys classic song Louisiana they're playing here comes the sun another. New York city hospital has what they call eight happy code that they play over the PA system. Because that is that celebrate and really it really is people go through so much you hear about people have been on a ventilator for a couple weeks if not more and the fact that there. Able to get out of that hospital get home to their families that is what we practice in.

