Transcript for Student denied diploma after wearing Mexican flag to graduation

We turn out to the firestorm after a student in North Carolina was denied his diploma. Because he wore the Mexican flag it is graduation ABC's negative breezy and reports the school is now clarifying what happened. This minority and North Carolina high school is now the target of violent threats. After a scene yeah. Oklahoma crude the Mexican flag over his gallant during graduation last will let Doug know allay. I didn't at. Casper a police say they're investing 81 email that said. I'm gonna shoot up this school if you don't give that young man his diploma they see at least ten emails threatening violence were sent to school employees. It all stems from this moment the principles seen here hi dean then appearing to he had ever Lopez whose diploma at the school held at. Act now Alex shot in like you don't like where I get a try you can Wear that. Lopez is Stanley confronting school officials. Police then escorting them from the ceremony ash Borough high school says Lopez was originally denied his diploma because he violated the dress code. In a statement the school says the incident is not about the Mexican flag and seen it supports our students expressions of their heritage in the appropriate time in place. Or. The including creating a firestorm on social media and drying attention from dozens of students who protested his school's decision. But now the school says Lopez is diploma has been available for pick up since Friday. Maybe it never requested expected rule required an apology from him Lopez who Stanley is from Mexico says wearing the flag was important to him. It means everything in my whole family from all there you know lie. I did for then because late they had erupts out you know like they get to go to school let out an you know it basically doing it from a family. Getting hurt is seen expression but ST eight to decorate their caps not there apps. There. All right thanks Megan and.

