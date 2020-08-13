Transcript for Study warns of a 'perfect storm' in the fall

This morning nearly half the country's seen deaths on the rise from corona virus. And though hospitalizations. Are. Houston reporting nearly 1000 virus deaths as Texas schools repairs start the school year. The countdown to the first day of school. In person. Is like a ticking time. Unless we do this right. Canny officials say children should not be in class but the governor says that decision is up to local districts. Just north of San Antonio this school adding plexiglass barriers in mandatory masks for every one. Yeah feel safe. Then just like he really exciting to go back huge. But in Georgia nearly 12100 students and staff quarantined after dozens tested positive in Cherokee county. Now forcing the closure of two high schools. And at this school where these images of students without masks went viral and dozens tested positive. Students are now protesting a decision to switch to partial online learning we shouldn't be forced to go online because others are fearful president trump Wednesday. Reiterating his call to reopen classrooms. So sitting in isolation. With a computer. Looking and the LAPD. Is not the same as being out there in the real world. The president also hopeful for a college football season. The big twelve now planning to play despite other major conferences canceling or postponing the season. At Notre Dame two players now testing positive for cove in nineteen before their first practice. And some NFL teams now looking at bringing fans into stadiums in so called pods. Groups of people who agree is sit together wearing masks but stay distanced from other groups CDC director doctor Robert Redfield warning if people don't Wear masks we could see our worst fall ever. We're not asking some of America to do we all got to do. But not everyone is listening. You're much. If you home in Tucson video shows a man yelling at a grocery store employee wearing a mask his son carrying him out. Researchers warn with current virus levels a fall resurgence threatens parts of the midwest and East Coast including New York. After an uptake of cases in one Brooklyn neighborhood New York City is now working to get all the residents there tested. As the world awaits a vaccine Colombian officials say they arrested two Florida men wanted in the US on charges they illegally sold the bleach like chemical as a miracle cure and frustrations mount seen with businesses still closed. And outside Michigan's capital protesters from the bowling industry upset they've been shut down for months with no word on when they can reopen. Meanwhile AMC announcing they'll open 100 theaters by August 20 F and planned to open two thirds of their theaters by September 3. Kenneth Mona. Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.