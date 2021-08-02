Super Bowl commercials

More
The star-studded ads scored big. ABC’s Will Ganss reports.
2:43 | 02/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Super Bowl commercials

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:43","description":"The star-studded ads scored big. ABC’s Will Ganss reports.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"75751960","title":"Super Bowl commercials","url":"/WNN/video/super-bowl-commercials-75751960"}