Transcript for Super Tuesday voters

Back when myrtle today voted for the first time a loaf of bread. Cost about ten cents now the 102 year old and her best friend Millie are giving their political two cents on this year's election. Room. Myrtle remembering who the right man was when she voted for the very first time. Might very well it went to work. Crazy and gruden out. I didn't really enter strain figured that they. That now these political pals in Minnesota say they love seeing younger generations get out the boat. Although this class and Oklahoma Mike he had fit younger than what they had in mind but the kid Ozal senator Warren in their pre K primary vote nonetheless. Tennessee's senator Warren didn't fare as well with voter Ryan Rayburn house ethics scandal is one person the whether Bernie your pride in Warren Mayor Bloomberg this Super Tuesday some voters like Peggy Ferguson living and a prayer. All police. I have parade please definitely begun for bad. Revealing words but turning back the clock to some of those future Super Tuesday voters. Once we talked to a New York proving you're never too young to get involved I like global warming all. Of course he didn't want to vote talent on the morning of my envelope well maybe a few more years to brush up could help. Does anybody know who this guy is. And Peter Fleming wants would you set some cold Nicholas flamingo. OK so the term Super Tuesday have been used since the mid 19. Million myrtle in Minnesota. We're both well into their voting careers that sadly there has never been a Nicholas flamingo on the ballot before or since. Yes the Chinese are acting if you look closely elect right reason. I would radical Islamic militant named Mike that all my natural thing that's really a warrant is that. They vote and it at a time we're just a little over a decade before that women just got the right to vote for the Clinton had to do it. And that's it for this half hour of world news now thank you bill.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.