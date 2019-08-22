Transcript for Superfan’s big surprise

Indies last remaining days of summer high school bands are braving the heat practicing their routines for football season. But in Greensboro Pennsylvania and the hemp field area Spartan marching band. Just put on a very special performance. Marching through town. Straight into the front yard of their most do voted super fan. Jerry has been a fixture in our community for decades. Children in our band and their parents and their parents all grew up knowing very I knew in Maine that the world to everyone. And to Terry to be able to come and play for him today. Teary Rene airy who graduated from had peeled back in 1975 is fighting an aggressive form of cancer. Terry has. Very little things be positive about right now but he always seems to smile. But give your thumbs up. He's in most positive individual that you could possibly imagine. For the past 45 years Terry lived for those Friday Night Lights and his favorite part the music and thanks to the band special surprise performance just for him. He got to hear again he's just a really great square of us who. The senior meant football games all the time he is outdated shares on and was one of the biggest. Spartans to prevent that ever meant my entire island but Terry was in for one more surprise. It's my pleasure to announce. That we are making him an honorary member of our won't fame. Forever serving as an example for future graduates. To be the best that they can be. Terry were an Erie securing his spot in the heart of Spartan country in the heart of his fans for ever caring kid you. I'm you all. So amazing art thanks to our Pittsburgh station WT HE TV Pittsburgh action news a scorer. The help on that report the FaceBook fan page created just for Terry now has nearly ten. Thousand man man that was great you know that has that would reason we caught his reaction rang yet appreciate long story.

