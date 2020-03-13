Transcript for Supermarket shelves picked clean

This morning corona virus fears pushing people to panic by. Seems like this playing out at big box stores across the country a third of consumers filing it has the stockpile canned goods. Bottled water and particularly. Toilet paper major retailers like Amazon Wal-Mart and target struggling to keep many toilet paper brands in stock. Online and in stores. Overnight on eBay this package of twelve rolls being auctioned off for a starting bid of seventy dollars. At this hospital in Brooklyn tensions running as people have to check outlines. Experts calling it fear contagion. When people see other people reacted during the crisis been engaged in similar behavior. Area and that's probably go to hang your bags which is when you say can semen down an idol obviously the markets. Crowding around sounds the toilet paper adds practicing act there's an element of wait you actually dig joint news about a psychology where you feel like you may mrs. Another concern price gouging explain I rarely. Add this dollar store in New Jersey law enforcement responding after shoppers found cleaning supplies. Seven times the normal price of items in the store it probably got people that's on a fixed income that can a foot this stuff. In the meantime here's what health experts say you should be stocking your pantry when it. Food double blast and keep you healthy like canned fruit and frozen vegetables grains like pasta and crackers. Also frozen dinners and don't forget to treat yourself dark chocolate we'll state good for up to two years. Trip myself and. Zack and cat that dollar store accused of price gouging a New Jersey. They're not facing a 30000. Dollar fines. Should serve as a warning to other stores trying to take advantage of this. Pandemic is now when I worked in Florida covering hurricanes than we saw you know bottled water and it outs just covering big weather events here at ABC news. When you see that happening you get so angry or frustrated you're like why are you doing this who those capitalism though it's indecent it's inhuman and that's. Really crappy so anyway.

