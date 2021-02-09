Transcript for Supreme Court abortion decision overnight

Supreme Court has denied a request to block a strict new abortion law from taking affect in Texas the law makes abortions illegal after six weeks of pregnancy. Before most women even know they're expecting. Abortion rights advocates were hoping the Supreme Court would step in with the five conservative justices upheld the Texas law ABC's Devin Dwyer has been reading the decision. Knight. Good morning had her motto of the order from the Supreme Court hand down just after midnight eastern time formally denied not a restaurant abortion providers to court asked. The vote was five to Portland decided boards and had technical grounds the court's conservative justices say the way to Texas laws designed decades. And its citizens into the enforcement present what they call complex and novel procedural questions majority and are unsigned opinion in record though is not weighing in on the constitutionality. Explicitly. A Texas as possible challengers will remain. In this sense overnight guys were intense justice Sonia Sotomayor calling the decision stunning. She said who presented with an application to enjoin a angrily and constitutional law. Engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and being judicial scrutiny a majority of the justices have opted to bury their heads in sand and the Chief Justice John Roberts wanted to conservatives joining with the liberals in dissent he said. Use aware of the impact this plot would have held the status quo. Now while those challenges continue as far as the abortion clinics in Texas this morning guys. I'd be our remaining open their accepting patients at this time but they're not providing or six weeks overnight one of the leaders of those lynch wrote. She is simply devastated by the court's decision and Dermarr. Devin thank you ABC's Terry Moran who also covers the courts overnight said this. Roe vs. Wade is functionally dead in has not been formally overruled but it now has no effect in Texas and if Texas can do this. So can other states we have more analysis of the supreme court's decision and reaction on our website abcnews.com.

