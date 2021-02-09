-
Now Playing: Planned Parenthood president discusses Texas abortion law
-
Now Playing: New York flooding causes chaotic work commutes
-
Now Playing: Officers, medics charged in death of Elijah McClain
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law
-
Now Playing: Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast
-
Now Playing: Flash flood disaster in the Northeast
-
Now Playing: Gator in the garage!
-
Now Playing: Sisters gave birth to daughters in same hospital on same day
-
Now Playing: Officers, paramedics involved in Elijah McClain’s death charged with manslaughter
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: Anti-abortion advocate says "we are approaching a post-Roe world’
-
Now Playing: 3 officers, 2 paramedics charged in Elijah McClain death
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: 254 New York firefighters have died from 9/11 related illnesses
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 1, 2021
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors claim R. Kelly used his title to run ‘criminal enterprise’
-
Now Playing: Texas' highly restrictive abortion law goes into effect
-
Now Playing: Texas passes most restrictive abortion law in US
-
Now Playing: Two-thirds of 9/11 firefighters have some long-term illness related to exposure