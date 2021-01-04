Transcript for Supreme Court hears case that could change college sports

Now out of college sports and a focus on a different court as the men's and women's basketball tournaments had to their final forced former athletes in the NCAA meeting in the Supreme Court at stake compensation for student athletes. This morning the Supreme Court now weighing in on the big business of college sports. The justices heard opening arguments Wednesday in a case centered around whether the NCAA can continue limiting the benefits paid to student athletes under current NCAA rules scholarship money offered to athletes can pack even though the games are generating huge profits for the school. So where does this look ego it goes to. Billions in doing adult cell and pretty athletic directors to the coaches. Took palatial. Stadium it's the NCAA argues it needs those payment limits to preserve the amateur status of competition. And a ruling against them would threaten to critical distinction between professional and college sports. But the justices grilled the NCAA lawyers on the league's business model. Schools that aren't actually competitors as to athletes. Have all gotten together and an organization an organization that has. Undisputed market power and they used that Al worked to fix athletic salaries that. Extremely. Levels while the NCAA get to define what hey Ed. The case is not about whether students can be paid salaries but it's part of a larger debate about compensation for student athletes six states have already passed laws allowing student athletes to profit from their name image and likeness as for the case at the Supreme Court justice Sonia Sotomayor expressed concern about the long lasting affects the ruling could have on college sports. I only know. That we're not just destroying the game as it exits. The decision is not expected until June.

