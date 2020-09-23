Transcript for Surfing record shattered

Looking at the video of the biggest wave surf by anyone this year all 73 and a half feet of it. You might wanna say no hourly wage growth just like I told god. It is it. But this surfer isn't your Breaux her name is by a Gembara and she's a new world record holder demonstrably she served up the coast of Portugal shocking even the sport's veteran experts. I knew for sure that it was going to be you wanna in contention for the biggest way to the year if not one of the biggest raise veteran. Highest wave isn't only the biggest ever surfed by a woman. A team of experts confirming that its indeed the largest wind stirred by anyone man or woman in the world this year. This calculation was done very carefully and I think as well as could be done based on what sort of date. That was there I am writing on it. Graham I never thought that this could happen. Still feels surreal to have old woman in this position at a male dominated sport is a dream come true the Brazilian big wave surfers sharing this video the crashing of the waves. Almost definite. The 33 year old saying of that February surf. The thing I remember most about this wade was the delays when it broke behind me I was quite scared to realize that intensity was so close to me what. Kinds of damage can wave a big snag achieved to you it's a wall of water 73 feet high. And com. And is moving very fast these are life threatening conditions that they're surfing in especially scary because this year's record setting served occurred in the same place where my in nearly drowned and 2013. Alan blacking out on the watt and took my life jacket off I didn't think I was gonna make it. Then because I was on the watch forever and have no life jacket. Now a few years later my is back on top but if you world records under her belt. Bias saying quote I like to make something that seems so impossible to be possible. Because then it's so much easier for the next one I don't know I can handle watching someone else I did it's my bothers those sweaty though incredible I'd and its legacy that geometry in your piece there I'm like Israel and Jason Blair that's. He squared equals the what's the hot hot news well on about one the iPod news you know IE I left my calculator at hairs candidate of change it again. This lady has nerves of steel and I think that is where she almost drowned world is intense so impressive impressive and aggressive well thank you so much.

