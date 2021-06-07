Transcript for Surfside building search resumes

This morning with tropical storm else approaching Florida and the search for survivors in the Surfside Condo collapse goes on at. First responders working through pouring rain and strong winds only pausing for lightning I'm in off. Of the men and women of the use our task force teens who've been continuing to brave. Dean she dangerous in changing conditions. After crews demolish the remaining part of sampling tower salad the mayor of Surfside saying the search is now at 100% capacity. With rescuers able to access areas that have been too dangerous before the. Heavy equipment is now able to move around the site as needed. The looming threat of that building. The dangerous. I'm situation where debris could fall down is now eliminated. He expanded search fueling hope among officials and families of the more than 100 people still missing nearly two weeks after the towers partial collapse when he aids victims are now confirmed dead. What's driving us right now his whole. Do the hope that the family has a plus. Being successful in finding a love. When 64 year old Ileana Monty good oh nearly escaped the initial building collapse. I don't have anything. I loved her but she says she watched the demolition of the remaining tower with her son wondering how to rebuild her life propaganda. That people that's are that if we have to back again coordinate. From zero. Not to give a sense of the scale of this operation rescue workers and officials say Dave removed nearly five million pounds of concrete from the site of the collapsed Andrea. Elizabeth thank you.

