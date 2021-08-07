Transcript for Surfside rescue crews end search for survivors

This morning crews at the site of the Condo building collapse in Surfside. Are no longer searching for signs of life. Some of the rescuers in tears last night. Holding a moment of silence as they mark the end of their search efforts. It is we deep profound sadness. That we may be extremely difficult decision. To transition from operations. Search and rescue to recovery. For fourteen consecutive days the crews battling brutal conditions. Including fires and storms as they search for survivors in air pockets. Only to find remains but no survivors. Officials say they based the decision to end the search effort on a number of factors. These engineering factors include the other building plus itself painting. What disease. Gives you the lowest probability of survivability. Coupled with the fact that it gives you very little boys. An additional eighteen victims were recovered in search site Wednesday bringing the death poll to 54. The mayor says another 86 people are potentially still unaccounted for. Those who survived the tragedy are now starting from scratch so this us with your bedroom though that's my better. 82 year old Juliet Todd is living in a friend's apartment. For home of 22 years and all her belongings are gone I came out would that pajama. And a house colts that's it Mike barz. Meanwhile stories are now officially launching a grand jury investigation into the cause of the collapse.

