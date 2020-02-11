Transcript for Surge in coronavirus cases

Turning out to the pandemic you lock downs or being imposed in Europe triggering protests and riots a British newspapers also reporting that Prince William tested positive. For the virus in April. Meanwhile here at home we've set a new record for the number of cases and public health experts are sounding the alarm about the holidays. ABC's faith a Blu-ray joins us now with more good morning faith. Hey good morning Kenneth and Monad just in time for the holidays. The CDC is giving cruises the green light has set sail. And a limited capacity and it comes as experts are warning with the current trend in case says your things skimming annual Christmas plans could be at risk. This morning officials in Texas calling for additional help amid a surge of Kobe debts in El Paso. The hard hit county setting up Gulfport to mobile war against hospital IC used hit one president 17% capacity. The resources. Constrained in terms of a breaking. When it comes as every state except for Nebraska and Delaware see a rise in cases things are getting worse around the country I think Thanksgiving is really going to be an inflection point I think December's probably going to be at toughest month north and South Dakota marking two straight months of the highest positive cases per capita while New Jersey has now reported more than 1000 cases every day for fifteen days. Eddie York a Halloween party sparking outrage more than 500 people packed into this warehouse. Hopeful that we won't have a repeat of the events that occurred after Memorial Day in July 4 in terms of surging in cases but it. We'll have to wait and see and fortunately there's no way to predict. Overseas and you around and locked down. In Spain a six month state of emergency triggering riots across to country crowds clashing with police. Breaking windows and throwing fireworks. While British prime minister Boris Johnson announced plans to shut down businesses in England even starting November 2 bit. And the sat down in England comes amid reports Prince William was infected back in April while his father. Was also say it easy news has not confirmed these reports but the sun newspaper in London. Reports that Prince William struggle to breathe and then the royal family. Decided to keep his diagnosis secret in order to prevent panic Tenet Mona quite the development their faith a movie there thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.