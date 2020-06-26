-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci addresses federal response to coronavirus
-
Now Playing: 'If you can't social distance and you're outside, you must wear a mask': Birx
-
Now Playing: CDC releases new report on pregnant women and COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Refusal to wear face masks triggers crackdowns
-
Now Playing: Family members put on life support after contracting COVID-19
-
Now Playing: This ICU nurse has a message after being diagnosed with the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Paris reopens Eiffel Tower after longest closure since WWII
-
Now Playing: Trump slammed for coronavirus response
-
Now Playing: Battle over wearing face masks as pandemic rages on
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge in more than half of the US
-
Now Playing: 51-year-old mother is carrying her daughter's baby serving as a surrogate
-
Now Playing: Husband and wife donate kidneys to the same man
-
Now Playing: Hot-car safety tips to remember
-
Now Playing: Teen provides care packages for the homeless in Dayton, Ohio
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 and the risk to pets
-
Now Playing: Demand for bikes soars as pandemic continues
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions
-
Now Playing: Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water reopens with new guidelines
-
Now Playing: Salt Lake City mayor on city’s reopening