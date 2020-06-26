Transcript for Surge in coronavirus cases causes more states to delay reopening

This morning the US reaching a new peak reporting its highest ever single B jump in corona virus cases. It's going to be in this it is today we've got some patients waiting to come into the icu. President trump in Wisconsin law might once again cleaning that increased testing is responsible for the record numbers we have more cases because we do the greatest testing. If we didn't do testing would have locations but in the states seeing the strongest surge doctors and nurses say the rapid increase in hospitalizations. Makes it clear that things are getting worse we're breaking new records every other day they're just filling up the yards of letting into the hospital floors. We get two of a crisis point. We are these the hospitals overwhelmed especially the icu beds they have critical cares need it. Then what what are we gonna do rationed care we can't do that. In Florida the governor assisting the state will not shut down but some businesses are taking things into their own hands. Apple announcing it will Rico's more than a dozen stores in the state as a precaution. It comes as more states rethink reopening plans. We don't think we're ready to go to face three. As more aspects of the economy open and more person to person interactions take place. There are many more opportunities. For the spread of covad nineteen. You could have two or three establishment spark. A new burst of cold mid in this community. And Texas a record number of new hospitals leash is now reported for the thirteenth time in two weeks. The governor postponing the next phase of reopening. That's hospital suspend elective surgeries to make room for the influx of patients. An Arizona now pausing as reopening amid reports that fewer than 200 icu beds left in the entire state. Use one word I would trade group that are absolutely. It was. It was why old. Bridget Eragon as a traveling nurse currently working in Arizona. She spent five weeks working in a New York hospital at the height of the outbreak before heading west. Nowhere near Apple's patents it won't I was in New York. I mean I would an entirely out and it added there. Are indications continue to writing. A new ABC news it's this poll finds more than three quarters of Americans are worried about contracting the virus. Yet across the country a battle is raging against one of the best ways to fight it. From California. The government to tell you you have to Wear a mask. Okay. To Florida. It's our bodies it's our choice whether gonna Wear them not Wear them that you guys are overstepping. Your boundaries 100%. Protesters are railing against mandatory mass quarters in the face of pleas from doctors on the front lines in masks are absolutely critical. Components. Two really ending this pandemic. Still a new survey shows the vast majority of Americans say they are wearing masks with only 11% ignoring recommendations. It comes amid a study suggesting that mask could save 33000 lives between now in October 1. Miami has now issued an emergency order requiring people to Wear face coverings and public those who violate the order could be ticket it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.