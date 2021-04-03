Transcript for Surging food and gas prices

This morning experts warning of rising food prices with no end in sight of despite. One major factor the cost of gas on the rise after the deep freeze in Texas last month which shut down the country's largest refineries. Raising the cost of shipping goods. Because mean more at steel vault. The cost more to shift the load out meaning it's gonna end up one and stored at a higher rents. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is now 274. That's 31 cents higher than a month ago. But the pandemic still gets much of the blame for higher prices at grocery stores thanks to supply chain issue's shopper capacity limits in stores and more people eating at home. The crew vs cousin major disruption within the blues are cheap we have this unprecedented demand. Grocery store the government is now estimating a 69%. Increase this year in soybean prices commonly found in many plant based meat substitutes and five to 8% increase in wheat prices fast food customers also paying more prices are up more than 6% in the last year compared to about 3% a traditional restaurants. As food prices rise so does the need for help. Don't. Food banks are now seeing an unprecedented number of families' coming through their doors. Some experts predict overall food prices crews could rise for another year in.

