Transcript for Suspect arrested after hourslong bank hostage standoff

Overnight a dramatic end to an hours long hostage situation in Minnesota. I'm. FBI agents and police rushing into this Wells Fargo going to arrest the suspect seconds after a hostage appear to free himself. Police who think clouds it all started just before 2 PM Thursday when they responded to a possible robbery. There was a a male customer who was disgruntled. About a prior transactions. With a very short time later we received a panic alarm. Indicating at a bank robbery was in process. It's after more than four hours one hostage was seen leaving the bank with her hands up. Hello. Bystanders clapped as another hostage walked out followed by two more Richard Reeve with our Minneapolis affiliate with bear dip. For reactions by these folks to one woman looked simply just very relieved. One woman appeared. Bob very angry. Guy the guy who came out had his hands up very like oh thank goodness this is over for me did it. The dramatic conclusion nine hours after it started to suspect seen holding a hostage near the beings entrants. That hostage then leaping out of the door allowing law enforcement to Russia and its storm to bring. Not a moment. The suspect taken into custody is too big we will leave FBI agents are seen hugging. Authorities say the suspect ray Rico mccreery is known to police he's charged with kidnapping in bank robbery. Just an incredible seeing there there were five hostages and that thinking no one was injured.

