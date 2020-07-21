Transcript for Suspect in attack on federal judge's family found dead

A new twist this morning the case of a deadly attack on the family of a federal judge in New Jersey investigators say the gunman was a prominent Manhattan lawyer. Once called the judge incompetent. And now authorities are reportedly investigating whether the suspect carried out another deadly attack in California. ABC's Rina Roy has more. This morning new details about the attorney and self described anti feminist accused of killing a federal judge's son and rooting her husband investigators say Roy den Hollander dressed in if FedEx uniform Sunday. And opened fire on judge Esther salas is New Jersey home. When her son and husband answered the door. It's not nice guy and alarming some plans auto and non not that we according to the New York Times federal authorities are also investigating whether den Hollander is connected to a murder in San Bernardino California earlier this month when men's rights attorney mark and Dellucci was shot at his front door by gunmen also wearing a FedEx uniform. In its 45 teen case before judge sol lasts den Hollander represented a woman who wanted to register for the military draft. He was replaced as her lawyer last June before the case was fully resolved it's unclear YE. But it appears den Hollander held a grudge against judge solace writing it is self published book that she is quote a lazy and incompetent Latina judge. Appointed by Obama den Hollander is also known for suing nightclubs over their ladies night discounts. Here's what he told ABC news in 2007. And now trying to turn this T walls of equality. On the famine Nazis who have change this country after Sunday's shooting in New Jersey police say den Hollander was found dead from a self inflicted gunshot wound. About a hundred miles from the crime scene. Sources say a FedEx package was in the car with judge solace is now. You Mon it. They New York Times reports Hollander had cancer and investigators are exploring whether he was trying to quote take out his enemies. ABC news has not independently verified that information. Kenneth Mona. Burnett saying TO.

