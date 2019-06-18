Transcript for Suspect in Dallas court shooting identified

We begin with the new details about that gun battle outside the federal courthouse in Dallas police say a man armed with an assault rifle and 150. Rounds of ammunition opened fire. Overnight we learn more about his background we're also hearing for the first time in dramatic detail from the news photographer. Who snapped this. Photographed up close of the gunman just as the violence was unfolding. Chaos outside this courthouse in Dallas. Police say a masked gunmen opened fire on building sending people running for their lives may be two in fifteen shots olive followed this rapid. People just thought running out of the building there's like lamb lamb lamb I want that those are gunshots. Lynn brown a lawyer who was getting ready for work heard the gunshots. And saw the shooter running down the street at one point he. Aimed at a woman walking a dog. And she was able to get behind the cardinal in our star couple's security guys you met him at the gunfight with federal officers raged outside the building Tom Fox a photographer with the Dallas morning news captured this chilling image of the gunman. Well groomed on the sly walk think and I have to get I gotta get out of harm's way he's come in this way. They wanna be shot in the back and so I just ducked in the first alcove. In this video fox isn't taking cover in the corner of the building just feet from the suspect with bullet. Find asked him a description corn try to McMichael the smallest possible. And just prayed to prove that he didn't walk past me. After escaping fox started shooting video. The clip posted on YouTube by the Dallas morning news shows him running for safety as police shoot and killed the suspect. Authorities found his car nearby and carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution this morning the suspect is identified as 22 year old Brian Clyde Clyde served in the army for a year and a half from 2015 to Tony seventeen. ABC station WFAA reports people he served with say Clyde was unable to pass the army's physical training test. Making him and deploy able also according to WFAA on his now deactivated FaceBook account Clyde made multiple references to the military and appears to be obsessed with guns a picture posted just two days ago before the shooting shows nearly a dozen write for magazines. No one else was injured in that shooting and police have not release a possible motive.

