Transcript for Suspect identified in Kenosha protest shootings

This morning more fallout from the shooting of Jacob lake in Kenosha Wisconsin Blake's father says his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed. When he visited him Wednesday despite being at least temporarily paralyzed the governor says he's looking into that claim. Yes. I correct and I you know. I would have no personal understanding why that would be necessary. Certainly. He's he's paid. Horrific price already. Authorities have not announced any charges against Blake the 29 year old Sean played Kenosha police officer. Authorities say they were called to the scene Sunday. Because a woman claimed her boyfriend who was not supposed to be there was on the promises authorities have not said Blake was that person. When police tried to arrest Blake video shows a struggle ensued between officers and Blake. Officer Russ insists he is then seen shooting Blake's seven times in the back as Blake appears to lean into the driver's side of the vehicle. Investigators also say Blake told officers he had a knife and that knife was later found on the floor inside his car. And Wisconsin's National Guard says troops from three more states Arizona Alabama and Michigan. Had a two Kenosha. We're bleak shooting has kicked off days of unrest one of the confrontations during the protests turning deadly but teenager will face a judge later today for his alleged role in Tuesday's shooting which left two people dead. Police identified the suspect seventeen year old Kyle over in house as a person see in this video during protests that night athletic club grant. The properties. Yes we are graphic video shows a crowd chasing a man when he fault the ground and starts firing. As officers approached the scene Wren house was seen with his hands up who was not taken into custody. When someone. A good in a shooting before. Any in situations that are high stress. You have such an incredible tunnel vision and now. Protests in the wake of bleak shooting are spreading across more professional sports the NBA says it's hopeful playoff games will resume today or tomorrow. After some players refuse to take the court in Major League Baseball seven gains were postponed Thursday. Players for the Mets and Marlins made their message clear. So they go take in the field and the first batter stepped to the plate. Leaders instead of the moment of silence that police have left let's not her shirt on home plate involves walking off the field so it would appear as though. After a poignant moment. That the Mets and Marlins will not be playing baseball tonight. And police have not commented on the claim that Blake was handcuffed as hospital but. Also chest he and two others remain on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

