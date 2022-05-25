Suspect left paralyzed after arrest

The family of a man paralyzed after being taken into custody in New Haven, Connecticut, is demanding justice. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii has video from the arrest, which some viewers may find disturbing.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live