Transcript for Suspected hazing death in Ohio

This morning a college sophomore from Ohio is dead. After an alleged hazing incident at Bowling Green State University. The local share of now releasing the 911 call from last Thursday the night twenty year old stone Foltz fell unconscious. Someone that we know is non responsive teaching alcohol like a lot of alcohol. Yeah. Yeah I think he. The terrifying moments and full dean at an off campus party. At the pi kappa alpha fraternity. No hurry now. I Fultz was airlifted to the hospital and spent the weekend on life support. My stomach twisting. It's just showing you have so much more he or she and so are to ensure our negotiations it's ours you ordered. An attorney for the Stanley calls the death a tragedy and asks for privacy. The university now suspending all social activity in fraternities and sororities the international pi kappa alpha organization issuing a statement. Jane it's horrified and outraged and has zero tolerance for illegal activity or he dean of any kind. Pulls his death comes just days after another college student lost his life to alleged he's seen. A funeral was held Monday for nineteen year old demo from Virginia Commonwealth University. Who Stanley is claimed drinking was involved. There are or arrests made. Continue to e-book the east.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.