-
Now Playing: How to watch sport climbing like an Olympic judge | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: See the trailer for ‘What If,’ a reimagination of famous events in Marvel films
-
Now Playing: John Cena talks about new role in ‘The Suicide Squad’
-
Now Playing: Ryan Reynolds talks about new film, 'Free Guy'
-
Now Playing: Rihanna becomes a self-made billionaire
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman’s message to fans
-
Now Playing: Olympics highlights
-
Now Playing: This pianist was tipped $60,000 by a stranger
-
Now Playing: Sunisa Lee’s Olympic gold win spotlights Hmong American pride
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Simone Biles’ Olympic milestone
-
Now Playing: Former White House strategist and Navy pilot shares tips for raising strong girls
-
Now Playing: Mike Rowe dishes on his new reality series
-
Now Playing: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard talk body image, parenting and couples therapy
-
Now Playing: Stephen King says he plans to write about COVID-19 virus
-
Now Playing: Our favorite Martha Stewart moments for her birthday
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles wins bronze in balance beam finals
-
Now Playing: Caeleb Dressel talks about winning 5 gold medals in Tokyo
-
Now Playing: Stephen King talks about his new thriller, 'Billy Summers'
-
Now Playing: Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson talks about new novel