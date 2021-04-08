Transcript for Don't sweat the tall stuff

You think you know rock climbing. Think again. This summer games he was extreme sports feeling its way into the Olympics at breakneck. Be a true rock climber to be an athlete snapped up upper body strength flexibility and got to get over that fear of heights. The owner and Beckett the American. It's known in the Olympics officially a sport climbing but unlike other sports. Each athlete here we'll have to compete in all three climbing disciplines. The first lead. You'll see them going up along route. And as they go higher and higher they'll be collecting more points. And if you get to the top of that route that's the most tonight you can get. Second smoldering in which athletes Klein has many fixed routes as they can't within four minutes. On a port a half meter high wall equipped with safety net. And the last disciplined speed climbing. Be planning is essentially a head to head. First few athletes and the goal is to get to the top of the wall the fastest boat competitors climbing identical fifteen meter walls. A big report on this finger strength flexibility and lower body technique leg power it all ties together and yep you heard that right. Finger strength. A lot of it is using smaller holes and just kind of finding. All right so it's not like. Sitting here not so much a robe and finger at midnight really I couldn't handle the two men into women representing teen USA. Definitely we have the finger strength. And are a leaked in all three disciplines. Favorite Brooke gravity Kyra condi but Daniel komen and Colin Duffy. It's just seventeen years old after a quick crash course literally. In falling. Very nice gold medal. And gearing up. Time to speed climb against the pro. Representing the United States of America will again and Ryan red and green. Still. All right Brian. Gate. Good thing that was just the qualifying round. Time for take two. I'm right behind him. Seven of them. Luckily he put his team USA has a much better grip on me. So both American men are ready to compete in the inaugural sport climbing finals tomorrow. And to women's qualifying rounds will get under way this morning in Tokyo with those final scheduled. For Friday all about that finger strain baby my fingers hurt just watching that Krakow. That we get this C daring back stories I asked well like 99 questioned because Atlanta note this and that his harness healthily give it one of those like bungee harnesses. Odd adults that's just to safety paying for if somebody falls or needs to come back down but yet there's no help going up we don't do this again. But efforts are it was really fun and it is a good work get him. And now it's an Olympic sport and Lott's front sit back.

