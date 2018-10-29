Synagogue shooter is in custody

More
Officials plan to question Robert Bowers on his anti-Semitic background and what led to the shooting. ABC News Contributor and former FBI Special Agent Steve Gomez breaks it down.
2:38 | 10/29/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Synagogue shooter is in custody

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58821937,"title":"Synagogue shooter is in custody","duration":"2:38","description":"Officials plan to question Robert Bowers on his anti-Semitic background and what led to the shooting. ABC News Contributor and former FBI Special Agent Steve Gomez breaks it down. ","url":"/WNN/video/synagogue-shooter-custody-58821937","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.