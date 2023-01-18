Teacher’s shooting prompts school security changes

Leaders at a school in Virginia have vowed to hire a full-time guard and install metal detectors after a 6-year-old allegedly shot his teacher. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt reports.

January 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live