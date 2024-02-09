Teen ‘hero’ exposes school threat

A 15-year-old is credited with helping thwart a shooting allegedly plotted by his classmate at his high school. ABC News’ Andrea Fujii reports.

February 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live